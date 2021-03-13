Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 12th (BARC, BMW, DAI, ORPH, PAH3, PKX, POR, PRTS, RNO, SZU)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 12th:

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Barclays PLC alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €83.00 ($97.65) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI)

was given a €96.00 ($112.94) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Orphazyme A/S is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company’s product candidate includes Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis and Gaucher disease which are in clinical stage. It operates principally in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme A/S is headquartered in Denmark. “

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €112.00 ($131.76) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CarParts.com Inc. offer e-commerce automotive aftermarket, providing collision, engine and performance parts and accessories. CarParts.com Inc., formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc., is headquartered in Torrance, California. “

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €14.70 ($17.29) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €250.00 ($294.12) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.