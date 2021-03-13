Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 12th (BARC, BMW, DAI, ORPH, PAH3, PKX, POR, PRTS, RNO, SZU)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2021


Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 12th:

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €83.00 ($97.65) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €96.00 ($112.94) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Orphazyme A/S is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company’s product candidate includes Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis and Gaucher disease which are in clinical stage. It operates principally in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme A/S is headquartered in Denmark. “

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €112.00 ($131.76) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CarParts.com Inc. offer e-commerce automotive aftermarket, providing collision, engine and performance parts and accessories. CarParts.com Inc., formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc., is headquartered in Torrance, California. “

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €14.70 ($17.29) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €250.00 ($294.12) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

