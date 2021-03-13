Investors Buy High Volume of FinVolution Group Call Options (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 41,074 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,781% compared to the typical volume of 2,184 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FINV shares. Citigroup raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

FINV stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. FinVolution Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FINV. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 154,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 81,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 24,561 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 237,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. 8.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

