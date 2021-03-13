IONChain Price Tops $0.0029 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 13th. IONChain has a market cap of $350,966.20 and $6,001.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IONChain has traded up 48.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00049026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.91 or 0.00671238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00066049 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00037805 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00025178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain (IONC) is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

