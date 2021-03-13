IOTA Hits Market Capitalization of $3.80 Billion (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. IOTA has a market cap of $3.80 billion and $111.47 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000045 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00061155 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

