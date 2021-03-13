IoTeX (IOTX) Market Capitalization Tops $421.10 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 24.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 56.8% higher against the US dollar. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $421.10 million and $86.19 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00047952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.70 or 0.00646443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00023962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00066085 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00025096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

