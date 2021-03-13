IQeon (IQN) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 13th. IQeon has a total market cap of $14.28 million and $675,907.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for $2.60 or 0.00004240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00048732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.31 or 0.00662600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00066201 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00037825 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00025228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

