IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,973,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46,947 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.03% of IQVIA worth $353,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $186.81 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $199.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.67.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

