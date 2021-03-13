Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,584 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Iridium Communications worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 351,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $2,737,946.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,153.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,000,043.84. Insiders sold 378,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,835 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BWS Financial lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

