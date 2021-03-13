IRISnet (IRIS) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $165.96 million and $16.29 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 62.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.97 or 0.00443827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00061053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00049799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00088859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00067564 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.45 or 0.00511770 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011450 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,009,259,625 coins and its circulating supply is 961,952,492 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

