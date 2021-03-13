iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 692,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.17% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $38,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCF National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 77,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB opened at $54.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.01. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

