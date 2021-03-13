iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,763,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,112,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,607,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,309.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 165,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $3.03 on Thursday, hitting $261.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,589. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.28. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $259.03.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

