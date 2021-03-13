iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,612 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $41,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.48. 976,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.14.

