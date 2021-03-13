iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,556 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.77. The stock had a trading volume of 521,851 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74.

