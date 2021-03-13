iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stock Position Increased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $13,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,659.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $299.27 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $155.91 and a 1-year high of $324.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.03.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

