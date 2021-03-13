iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,746 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,941,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,232,000 after buying an additional 119,072 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 346.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,490,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,776,000 after buying an additional 1,156,636 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 652.9% during the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 1,303,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,066,000 after buying an additional 1,130,463 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 569,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,730,000 after buying an additional 180,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,874,000 after buying an additional 64,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

LQD stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.99. 282,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,588,201. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.01. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.95 and a 1-year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.