iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 115.1% from the February 11th total of 739,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $55.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average is $52.47. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $57.26.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.