iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Boosted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

USMV opened at $67.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.17 and its 200-day moving average is $66.01.

