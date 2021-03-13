iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Boosted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 11,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 34,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

