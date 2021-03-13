iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,853 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.47% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $922,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,585,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,235,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 94.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $237.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.34. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

