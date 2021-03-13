iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,472,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of M&T Bank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.46% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $201,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,247,359,000 after purchasing an additional 327,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,543,000 after purchasing an additional 262,782 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,372,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,838,000 after purchasing an additional 426,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,463,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,613,000 after purchasing an additional 126,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.30. 2,044,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,624. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.68. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $152.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

