iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.1% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.73. 770,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,681,320. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.84.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

