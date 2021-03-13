iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,782 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.14% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $673,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 231.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 9,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWM stock opened at $227.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.84. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

