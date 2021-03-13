iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365,066 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.27% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $567,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,917,000 after buying an additional 220,114 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 60,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,057,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period.

IWR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.41. The stock had a trading volume of 92,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,933. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $74.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

