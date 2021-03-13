iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,900 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.26% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $65,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,793,000 after buying an additional 2,015,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,349,000 after purchasing an additional 365,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,831,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,835,000 after buying an additional 81,626 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,917,000 after buying an additional 220,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,961,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,704,000 after buying an additional 90,585 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.79. 1,345,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,270. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.42.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.