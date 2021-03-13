iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 125.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

IWP traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.52. 538,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,493. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

