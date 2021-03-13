iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,744 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $70,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $115.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.70. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $115.07.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

