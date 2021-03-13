iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $105.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.78. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $105.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

