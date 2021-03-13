iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,693 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.88% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $498,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 563.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $114.27. 204,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,414,404. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $114.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.33 and its 200 day moving average is $87.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

