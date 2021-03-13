iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $18,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.05. 80,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,459. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

