iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $125.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.37 and a 12 month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

