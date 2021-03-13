iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stake Boosted by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,427. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $93.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

