Italo (XTA) Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 102% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Italo has a total market capitalization of $30,108.98 and $12.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Italo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Italo alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.95 or 0.00462357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00062670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00049029 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00069098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00079575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.08 or 0.00532692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011416 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 25,152,032 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Italo is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.