J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Short Interest Down 54.4% in February

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the February 11th total of 78,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 457,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of J.Jill stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $5.07. 1,147,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,552. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82.

Get J.Jill alerts:

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 495.33% and a negative net margin of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $117.22 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in J.Jill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in J.Jill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in J.Jill by 12.6% during the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 170,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 19,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in J.Jill during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.