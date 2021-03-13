J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Short Interest Down 54.4% in February

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the February 11th total of 78,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 457,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of J.Jill stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $5.07. 1,147,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,552. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82.
J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 495.33% and a negative net margin of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $117.22 million for the quarter.
J.Jill Company Profile
J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.
Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.