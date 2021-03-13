Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,374,000 after acquiring an additional 39,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,607,000 after acquiring an additional 120,130 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,478,000 after acquiring an additional 232,816 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,079,000 after purchasing an additional 243,223 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 537,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,465,000 after purchasing an additional 32,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on JKHY. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $149.47 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

