Jackson Square Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,590,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,524,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Airbnb at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $8.87 on Friday, hitting $206.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,556,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,003. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.43.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

