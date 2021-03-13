Jackson Square Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,495,468 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,495,468 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,141,000. Veeva Systems makes up about 1.6% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.99% of Veeva Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,108,459,000 after purchasing an additional 539,396 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,076,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,227,000 after acquiring an additional 188,380 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,555,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Veeva Systems by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,479,000 after acquiring an additional 166,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.77. 861,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,016. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $325.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 120.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total value of $127,266.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,266.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,876 shares of company stock worth $5,869,674. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.