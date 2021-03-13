Jackson Square Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,474,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,526,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 7.48% of Pacific Biosciences of California as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $10,972,058.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 884,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,583,987.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,195,168 shares of company stock valued at $79,945,094. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,444,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,909. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -121.03 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.