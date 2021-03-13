Jackson Square Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,181,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165,779 shares during the quarter. Coupa Software comprises approximately 1.6% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 1.64% of Coupa Software worth $400,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42,554 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 459,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period.

NASDAQ COUP traded down $10.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.51. 1,652,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,467. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $106.26 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.29 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COUP. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.79.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $395,726.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,355.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $304,787.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 8,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,849.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,144 shares of company stock valued at $66,788,368. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

