Jackson Square Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Jackson Square Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,961,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,564,317 shares during the quarter. Farfetch comprises about 1.5% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 1.76% of Farfetch worth $380,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at $5,607,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at $788,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Farfetch stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,707,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,579. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.56. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The company had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.