Jackson Square Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347,685 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 9.34% of Grocery Outlet worth $345,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at $221,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Heather L. Mayo sold 931 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $32,836.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,247.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 452,327 shares of company stock worth $18,278,922. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GO stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.67. The company had a trading volume of 645,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

GO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.