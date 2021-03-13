Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $324.02 Million Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348,325 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 6.04% of HealthEquity worth $324,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in HealthEquity by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in HealthEquity by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in HealthEquity by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.17. 705,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,583.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.01.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $4,691,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 220,686 shares of company stock worth $18,622,472 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

