Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $495.24 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500,701 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 203,453 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 2.0% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of NIKE worth $495,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 537.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,690,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $239,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,038 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,601,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,833 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 237.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after purchasing an additional 764,076 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of NIKE by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $216,354,000 after purchasing an additional 571,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.45. 4,143,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,484,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.48 and its 200-day moving average is $132.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.77.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

