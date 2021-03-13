Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $526.86 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974,341 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 61,486 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 2.1% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Netflix worth $526,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,068 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,154,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Netflix by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,513,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $818,155,000 after purchasing an additional 575,464 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $5.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $518.02. 3,981,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,070,947. The company has a market capitalization of $229.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.