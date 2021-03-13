Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $623.36 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816,051 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 2.5% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 1.10% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $623,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18,868.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 974,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,694,000 after acquiring an additional 969,077 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,592,000 after acquiring an additional 828,870 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,543,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,455,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,005,000 after acquiring an additional 694,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $1,083,429.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,585 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,317.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,454 shares of company stock valued at $35,407,780. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.07. 1,865,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,517. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.79. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

