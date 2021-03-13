Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $926.11 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,234,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 213,954 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 3.7% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Visa worth $926,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renasant Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,180,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 308,490 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $67,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,990,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,223,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,991 shares of company stock valued at $22,641,340 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,172,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,069,094. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $228.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $438.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

