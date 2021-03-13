Jackson Square Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of MercadoLibre worth $170,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,857,000 after acquiring an additional 87,645 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,643,000 after purchasing an additional 72,749 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,248,000 after purchasing an additional 121,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 248,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,909,000 after purchasing an additional 36,577 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MELI traded down $20.63 on Friday, hitting $1,550.15. 472,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,687.83 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,779.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,480.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,655.17.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.