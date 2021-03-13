Jackson Square Partners LLC Invests $364 Million in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,697,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,002,000. Datadog accounts for approximately 1.5% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Datadog at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $940,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 429,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,310,000 after acquiring an additional 179,125 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $3,950,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,074,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,737,000 after acquiring an additional 64,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.00. 3,006,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,021. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,765.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.55.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $29,695,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,794,649.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 469,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $48,197,992.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,943,358 shares of company stock worth $197,031,699. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datadog has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

