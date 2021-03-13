Jackson Square Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500,701 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 203,453 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 2.0% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 0.22% of NIKE worth $495,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. HSBC raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.77.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,143,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.48 and its 200-day moving average is $132.11. The company has a market cap of $221.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

