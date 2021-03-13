Jackson Square Partners LLC Makes New $210.34 Million Investment in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,165,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,338,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 2.13% of Dolby Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLB. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Shares of DLB stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.97. 375,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,411. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.02. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $101.52. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In related news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 2,237 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $203,589.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,003 shares of company stock worth $14,445,433. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

