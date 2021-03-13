Jackson Square Partners LLC Purchases 270,904 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270,904 shares during the quarter. Wix.com comprises 2.6% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 4.72% of Wix.com worth $656,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,220 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 1,666.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after purchasing an additional 210,706 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 420,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,188,000 after purchasing an additional 160,290 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,134,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Wix.com by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 336,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,681,000 after purchasing an additional 141,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIX traded down $3.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.22. 353,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,512. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.35.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

